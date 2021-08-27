Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Makes New Investment in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 82,394 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $101,715,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.07% of Shopify at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 101.2% during the first quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,921,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Shopify by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 203,245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $224,890,000 after buying an additional 10,023 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in Shopify by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 3,662 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,052,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Shopify by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,965,000 after buying an additional 7,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Shopify by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,621,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. 55.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on SHOP shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,675.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Shopify from $1,275.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. raised their price objective on Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,980.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Shopify currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,635.53.

NYSE SHOP traded up $15.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,531.42. 506,136 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,350,817. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $839.40 and a 52-week high of $1,650.00. The company has a market cap of $191.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.08, a PEG ratio of 37.92 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,506.56. The company has a current ratio of 16.55, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 7.15%. As a group, research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

