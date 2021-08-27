Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Makes New Investment in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 406,300 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $232,871,000. Tesla comprises about 1.8% of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 889.3% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 19,024 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $12,931,000 after purchasing an additional 17,101 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 14.4% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 62.3% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 4,329 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 492.0% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 2,066 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 144.3% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,670 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. 39.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $10.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $711.92. 13,575,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,007,631. The stock has a market cap of $704.81 billion, a PE ratio of 370.79, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.51. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $329.88 and a 12-month high of $900.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $675.66.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total value of $530,810.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,154,662.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.64, for a total value of $1,007,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,567 shares in the company, valued at $13,141,979.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,175 shares of company stock worth $38,151,862. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TSLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Tesla in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $855.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$900.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $657.62 target price (down from $736.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $585.89.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

