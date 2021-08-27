Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Purchases New Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 733,234 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $197,167,000. The Home Depot accounts for about 1.5% of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.07% of The Home Depot as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Home Depot stock traded up $1.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $323.38. 2,982,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,025,752. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $323.52. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $345.69. The company has a market capitalization of $341.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

The Home Depot declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 54.86%.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,124. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.52.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

