Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Purchases New Shares in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 672,962 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $80,807,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.07% of Applied Materials at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMAT. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 15,456 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 592 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 8,386 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,352 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 624 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 74.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded up $4.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $136.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,343,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,754,844. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.15 and a 12-month high of $146.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $135.54. The firm has a market cap of $124.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 102,912 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total value of $14,436,495.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total transaction of $1,863,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 288,671 shares of company stock worth $40,557,435 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMAT. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.59.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

Read More: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.