Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Purchases Shares of 112,186 BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 112,186 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $82,772,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.07% of BlackRock at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,846,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,424,066,000 after acquiring an additional 147,821 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,744,377 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,069,125,000 after acquiring an additional 53,677 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 24,840.7% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,703,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692,486 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,300,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,734,554,000 after acquiring an additional 59,432 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,129,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,604,771,000 after acquiring an additional 52,630 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BLK. Argus increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $943.17.

BlackRock stock traded up $19.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $954.94. 445,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,369. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $531.39 and a fifty-two week high of $955.13. The firm has a market cap of $145.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $888.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

