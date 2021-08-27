Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Purchases Shares of 32,925 MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 32,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,250,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.07% of MercadoLibre as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 31.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,520,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,109,000 after purchasing an additional 364,854 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 19.8% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 715,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,804,000 after acquiring an additional 118,041 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 426,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,894,000 after acquiring an additional 98,559 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 16.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 656,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,783,000 after acquiring an additional 94,431 shares during the period. Finally, Genesis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the second quarter valued at approximately $145,156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI traded up $29.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,865.00. 252,514 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,537. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07. The company has a market capitalization of $92.71 billion, a PE ratio of -37,300.00 and a beta of 1.49. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $959.87 and a one year high of $2,020.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,635.25.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk purchased 170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $876.75 per share, for a total transaction of $149,047.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras purchased 845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,783.32 per share, with a total value of $1,506,905.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MELI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,824.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,927.72.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

