Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Purchases Shares of 546,800 McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 546,800 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $106,505,000. McDonald’s comprises about 0.8% of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.07% of McDonald’s at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 1,835 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 5,263 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 19,714 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 2,204 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 60.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $237.48. 1,779,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,750,812. The company has a market capitalization of $177.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $202.73 and a twelve month high of $247.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $236.33.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 85.29%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MCD. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.72.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Article: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.