Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Takes $123 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,295,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,002,000. AbbVie makes up approximately 1.0% of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.07% of AbbVie at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth approximately $1,835,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 5.7% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 40,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 6.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,826,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,623,000 after purchasing an additional 103,972 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 5.6% during the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,121,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,321,000 after purchasing an additional 59,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 309,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, August 20th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.69.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $119.58. 4,278,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,669,019. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.33. The company has a market capitalization of $211.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.11 and a twelve month high of $121.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 49.24%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

