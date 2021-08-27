Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Takes $44.21 Million Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 372,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,210,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.07% of Marsh & McLennan Companies as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth $30,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth $27,000. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.32.

NYSE MMC traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $156.35. 1,307,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,824,632. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.11 and a 1 year high of $157.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $79.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.33. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 28th. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.06%.

In related news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total transaction of $15,569,486.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,699 shares in the company, valued at $10,518,376.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

