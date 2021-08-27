Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Takes $57.49 Million Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 104,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,494,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.07% of Lam Research as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 39.0% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 150.0% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on Lam Research from $745.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $712.63.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.23, for a total value of $3,171,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total value of $323,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $6,744,610. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $24.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $609.59. 1,469,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,458,155. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $292.28 and a 1-year high of $673.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $617.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.78 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 19.09%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

