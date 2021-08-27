Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Takes $57.82 Million Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 179,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,822,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.07% of Anthem at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Anthem by 141.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Anthem in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Anthem in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Anthem in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Anthem by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

Shares of NYSE ANTM traded up $2.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $372.67. 707,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,164,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $381.91. Anthem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.10 and a 12 month high of $406.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. Anthem’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.11%.

In related news, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $384.36 per share, for a total transaction of $499,668.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ANTM shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a report on Friday, July 9th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Anthem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $416.00.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.