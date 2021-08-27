Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Takes $74.85 Million Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 367,176 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $74,847,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.07% of Target at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TGT. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 7,200.0% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Target during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 166.0% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new position in Target during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGT traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $249.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,647,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,479,415. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Target Co. has a one year low of $143.38 and a one year high of $267.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.87.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 12.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.22%.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

TGT has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.30.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total transaction of $785,790.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,244,112.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $3,550,791.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 111,744 shares of company stock valued at $27,956,684. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

