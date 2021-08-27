Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Takes $81.39 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 863,300 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,394,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.07% of Starbucks as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 132.7% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 235.8% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.12. 4,191,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,927,864. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.95. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $81.75 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The firm has a market cap of $135.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.24, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.12.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

