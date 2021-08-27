Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Takes $91.09 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 491,179 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $91,091,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.08% of Union Pacific as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 17,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $3,206,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,106 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $1,181,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 29,247 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,446,000 after acquiring an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.68.

Shares of UNP traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $221.43. 1,923,952 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,763,287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $220.81. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $171.50 and a 1 year high of $231.26. The company has a market cap of $144.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.13.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.26%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.