Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Takes Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 30,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $55,540,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.07% of Booking at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Booking by 593.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Booking by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in Booking by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total value of $397,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,369,556. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booking stock traded up $28.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,305.47. The company had a trading volume of 239,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,097. The company has a market cap of $94.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,589.00 and a 1 year high of $2,516.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,188.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Booking had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 242.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($10.81) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BKNG. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Booking currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,487.24.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

