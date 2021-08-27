Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Takes Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 218,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,926,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.07% of Deere & Company at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2,106.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 5.7% in the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. 58.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Deere & Company news, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total value of $14,124,377.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,348,217.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $2,382,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. raised their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $365.52.

Shares of DE traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $379.49. 1,115,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,717,672. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $207.77 and a 12-month high of $400.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $357.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $118.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 18.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.43%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

