Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Takes Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 168,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,188,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EL. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 515.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

EL stock traded up $4.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $340.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 866,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,393. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $204.23 and a 12 month high of $341.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $123.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $322.93.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 17.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.87%.

In related news, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 184,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.95, for a total value of $61,913,233.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.42, for a total value of $1,507,425.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,713,516.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 511,948 shares of company stock valued at $163,492,967 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on EL. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $323.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.35.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

