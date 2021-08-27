Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Takes Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 987,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,233,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.07% of Truist Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 890.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 142.3% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TFC traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,758,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,514,559. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.86 and a fifty-two week high of $62.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.42.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 50.53%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price target on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.36.

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $79,665.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $247,995.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,355.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

