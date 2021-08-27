Mochi Market (MOMA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.54 Million

Mochi Market (CURRENCY:MOMA) traded up 14.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. One Mochi Market coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000484 BTC on popular exchanges. Mochi Market has a total market capitalization of $4.29 million and $1.54 million worth of Mochi Market was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mochi Market has traded 30.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00052765 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003059 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00014082 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.78 or 0.00052562 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $369.56 or 0.00753387 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.38 or 0.00100663 BTC.

Mochi Market Profile

Mochi Market is a coin. It launched on April 21st, 2021. Mochi Market’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,049,791 coins. Mochi Market’s official Twitter account is @MarketMochi

According to CryptoCompare, “Mochi.Market is a fully-decentralized multi-chain NFT exchange ecosystem. The Mochi.Market will be launched initially on Binance Smart Chain (“BSC”), followed by other chains such as Harmony, Solana, Ethereum, Polkadot, Cosmos, Near, and popular layer 2 protocols. Mochi.Market envisions to be the multi-chain decentralized exchange ecosystem for non-fungible tokens (“NFT”). It aims to accelerate the growth and adoption of NFT to solve real-world problems by offering practical and innovative solutions, which bring NFTs to the masses. Abstract Mochi.Market is the first product of Mochilab.org – a team dedicated to developing practical and innovative technological solutions to enable a seamless web3 NFT economy. “

