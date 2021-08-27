Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $413,269.00

Modern Investment Coin (CURRENCY:MODIC) traded up 8.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. During the last seven days, Modern Investment Coin has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. One Modern Investment Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0599 or 0.00000122 BTC on exchanges. Modern Investment Coin has a market cap of $446,933.22 and $413,269.00 worth of Modern Investment Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00022118 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001505 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000151 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 29.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000785 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000017 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 41.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000114 BTC.

About Modern Investment Coin

Modern Investment Coin is a coin. Modern Investment Coin’s total supply is 7,459,223 coins. Modern Investment Coin’s official Twitter account is @ModicLtd and its Facebook page is accessible here . Modern Investment Coin’s official website is modic.fund

Buying and Selling Modern Investment Coin

