ModiHost Hits One Day Trading Volume of $23,786.00 (AIM)

ModiHost (CURRENCY:AIM) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. One ModiHost coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000285 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ModiHost has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. ModiHost has a market cap of $173,840.77 and approximately $23,786.00 worth of ModiHost was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ModiHost alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.03 or 0.00053120 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003093 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00014138 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.02 or 0.00053092 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $372.75 or 0.00760570 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.46 or 0.00100927 BTC.

ModiHost Profile

ModiHost is a coin. It launched on May 17th, 2018. ModiHost’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,246,664 coins. The official website for ModiHost is modihost.io . ModiHost’s official message board is medium.com/@ModiHost . ModiHost’s official Twitter account is @AimedisGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Aimedis is a medical care platform. It works as an intermediary between doctors and patients in order to create a medical data marketplace, where users can provide medical data to the doctors, and doctors can diagnose patients. At Aimedis, online medical prescriptions are possible as well as access to A.I. (Artificial Intelligence) tools that are able to examine medical data. The Aimedis (AIM) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and/or to pay for other users medical services when using Aimedis. In addition, to buy or sell medical data, AIM tokens are required. “

Buying and Selling ModiHost

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ModiHost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ModiHost should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ModiHost using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ModiHost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ModiHost and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.