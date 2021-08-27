Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $288.06 Million

Analysts expect Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) to post sales of $288.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Moelis & Company’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $270.68 million and the highest estimate coming in at $310.00 million. Moelis & Company reported sales of $207.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moelis & Company will report full year sales of $1.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Moelis & Company.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 78.25%. The company had revenue of $360.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Moelis & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Moelis & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of NYSE:MC opened at $61.48 on Friday. Moelis & Company has a 1-year low of $30.48 and a 1-year high of $63.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This is a boost from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.60%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MC. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

