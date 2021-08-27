MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU) Short Interest Down 66.9% in August

MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 159,600 shares, a decline of 66.9% from the July 29th total of 481,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 509,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of MOGU during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in shares of MOGU during the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MOGU by 20.1% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 77,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 12,911 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of MOGU during the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of MOGU by 242.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 549,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 389,086 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.63% of the company’s stock.

Get MOGU alerts:

Shares of MOGU traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.07. 25,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,852. MOGU has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $3.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.31.

MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. MOGU had a negative return on equity of 4.65% and a negative net margin of 67.82%. The firm had revenue of $13.87 million for the quarter.

MOGU Company Profile

Mogu, Inc engages in the operation of an online fashion and lifestyle destination platform Its platform contents comprises live video broadcasts, short-form videos, photographs, and articles covering topics including product reviews, fashion tips, brand fitting room, celebrity on-screen, and street runway.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for MOGU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MOGU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.