Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259,560 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $3,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MHK. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the second quarter worth $63,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 965.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the second quarter worth $101,000. 65.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MHK opened at $201.09 on Friday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.21 and a 12 month high of $231.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $195.39.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.74. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 12.26%. As a group, research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, CFO James Brunk sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $185,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

MHK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $220.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Mohawk Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.93.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

