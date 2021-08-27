Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.17.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $19.52 price target on Molecular Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Molecular Partners in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Molecular Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Molecular Partners in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Molecular Partners in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Get Molecular Partners alerts:

MOLN stock opened at $19.95 on Friday. Molecular Partners has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $21.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Molecular Partners during the second quarter valued at $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molecular Partners during the second quarter valued at $303,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Molecular Partners during the second quarter valued at $1,229,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molecular Partners during the second quarter valued at $1,390,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Molecular Partners during the second quarter valued at $1,969,000.

Molecular Partners Company Profile

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0250 that binds and inhibit vascular endothelial growth factor and hepatocyte growth factor pathways, which restores clinical sensitivity to various standard-of-care therapies in multiple myeloma.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.