Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.35 EPS

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The information services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $2.35, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Momo had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.05 EPS.

Momo stock opened at $12.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.78. Momo has a fifty-two week low of $11.09 and a fifty-two week high of $21.25.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Momo from $18.30 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Momo from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Momo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.90.

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. The platform includes Momo mobile application and related features, functionalities, tools and services that are provided to users, customers and platform partners. It offerings includes live video, value added and mobile game services.

