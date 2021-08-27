Monarch Ambassador Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MAMB) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of Monarch Ambassador Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MAMB) dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.43 and last traded at $25.44. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 12,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.47.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.44.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Ambassador Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Ambassador Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.