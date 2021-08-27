monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Shares Gap Down to $359.64

Shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $359.64, but opened at $352.30. monday.com shares last traded at $359.84, with a volume of 1,481 shares changing hands.

MNDY has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of monday.com in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of monday.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of monday.com from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of monday.com from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of monday.com from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.22.

Get monday.com alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.29.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.74. The company had revenue of $70.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.11 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that monday.com Ltd. will post -2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNDY. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in monday.com during the second quarter valued at $52,686,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in monday.com during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in monday.com during the second quarter valued at $10,510,000. Level Four Financial LLC bought a new position in monday.com during the second quarter valued at $472,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in monday.com during the second quarter valued at $47,316,000. 3.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

monday.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNDY)

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.