Monetha Trading Up 4.4% Over Last Week (MTH)

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 27th. Monetha has a total market capitalization of $10.96 million and $352,612.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monetha coin can now be bought for about $0.0272 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Monetha has traded up 4.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00053225 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003084 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00014171 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00053195 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $373.98 or 0.00762331 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.43 or 0.00100758 BTC.

Monetha Profile

Monetha (MTH) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 coins. The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monetha’s official website is www.monetha.io . The official message board for Monetha is medium.com/@monetha . Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monetha is a decentralized payment solution built on the Ethereum network. The Monetha solution leverages smart contract technology to provide a decentralized trust and reputation system in which sellers ratings are attatched to their respective transactions. The solution also enables merchants to accept ETH and Ethereum-based tokens which can be exchanged automatically into fiat currency MTH is an Ethereum-based token that is used to pay for goods on Monetha. The value of the MTH token is based on its underlying assets, properties and/or associated rights. Monetha tokens also represent percentage share of revenue of Monetha project. “

Monetha Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monetha should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monetha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

