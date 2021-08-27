Monitronics International (OTCMKTS:SCTY) Shares Up 3.4%

Shares of Monitronics International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCTY) shot up 3.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.99 and last traded at $6.99. 3,310 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 5,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.76.

The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.32.

Monitronics International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SCTY)

Monitronics International, Inc, doing business as Brinks Home Security, provides security alarm monitoring and related services to residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It provides monitoring services for alarm signals arising from burglaries, fires, medical alerts, and other events through security systems at customers' premises.

