Monness Crespi & Hardt Boosts Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $300.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WDAY. Bank of America increased their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective (up previously from $265.00) on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Workday from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.04.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $246.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $236.39. Workday has a 1-year low of $195.81 and a 1-year high of $282.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $60.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -347.54 and a beta of 1.26.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 4,108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total transaction of $938,143.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,469 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total transaction of $563,845.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 132,556 shares of company stock valued at $30,585,135. 24.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Workday by 4.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,342 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Workday by 523.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 94,539 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,571,000 after purchasing an additional 79,378 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Workday by 8.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Workday by 23.0% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the second quarter worth approximately $18,406,000. 58.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

