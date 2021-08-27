Monolith (TKN) Price Tops $0.26 on Major Exchanges

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. During the last week, Monolith has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. Monolith has a market cap of $8.57 million and $913.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monolith coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000526 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.93 or 0.00052853 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00014058 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.84 or 0.00052678 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.09 or 0.00754407 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.33 or 0.00100551 BTC.

About Monolith

Monolith (TKN) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 33,209,551 coins. The official website for Monolith is monolith.xyz . The official message board for Monolith is medium.com/@Monolith . Monolith’s official Twitter account is @monolith_web3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

Buying and Selling Monolith

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monolith should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monolith using one of the exchanges listed above.

