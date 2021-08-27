Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $492.16

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $492.16 and last traded at $491.28, with a volume of 437 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $487.22.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $375.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $455.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a PE ratio of 116.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $416.32.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $293.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 68.18%.

In other news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.00, for a total value of $147,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,699,410. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 7,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $2,938,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 309,025 shares in the company, valued at $117,429,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,618 shares of company stock valued at $34,498,301. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 415.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 7,428 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,837.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 57,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,494,000 after acquiring an additional 54,586 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 180,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $330,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,763,000. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

