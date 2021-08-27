Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,000 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $5,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

MNST stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.11. 2,259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,984,302. The company has a market cap of $51.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.45 and a fifty-two week high of $99.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.90.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 25.97%. As a group, analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MNST shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.53.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total transaction of $4,126,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

