MoonRadar Reaches Market Cap of $369,736.50 (MRF)

MoonRadar (CURRENCY:MRF) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. MoonRadar has a market cap of $369,736.50 and $3,506.00 worth of MoonRadar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MoonRadar has traded down 8.6% against the dollar. One MoonRadar coin can now be purchased for $0.0598 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00053408 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.02 or 0.00128933 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.85 or 0.00153139 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003532 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,252.32 or 0.98721001 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $487.52 or 0.00997429 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,229.12 or 0.06606564 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About MoonRadar

MoonRadar’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,178,105 coins. MoonRadar’s official Twitter account is @moonradarfin

MoonRadar Coin Trading

