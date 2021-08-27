More Coin 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $459.00 (MORE)

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. One More Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0714 or 0.00000146 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. More Coin has a total market capitalization of $142,722.18 and $459.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, More Coin has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get More Coin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00052880 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003090 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00014141 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00053144 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $371.01 or 0.00759060 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.07 or 0.00100390 BTC.

About More Coin

More Coin (MORE) is a coin. It launched on June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin . More Coin’s official website is www.mre.live

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

More Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire More Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase More Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for More Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for More Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.