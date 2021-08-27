Morgan Stanley Acquires 2,304 Shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 9.04% of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $5,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSF. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 261.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after acquiring an additional 42,024 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,529,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,098,000 after acquiring an additional 5,912 shares during the period. Single Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the first quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSF opened at $60.44 on Friday. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $38.69 and a twelve month high of $62.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.05.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.024 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

The Cash Store Financial Services Inc under its Cash Store Financial, Instaloans and The Title Store banners, provides consumers with alternative financial products and services, serving everyday people for whom traditional banking may be inconvenient or unavailable. The Company acts as both a broker and lender of short term advances and offers a range of other products and services to help customers meet their day to day financial service needs.

