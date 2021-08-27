Morgan Stanley Acquires 525,106 Shares of Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) by 111.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 998,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 525,106 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 4.71% of Aprea Therapeutics worth $5,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Aprea Therapeutics by 2,725.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 655,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 632,678 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Aprea Therapeutics by 9.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 13,457 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in Aprea Therapeutics by 17.5% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 118,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 17,676 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 17,267.6% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 83,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 82,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $375,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on APRE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Aprea Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Aprea Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Aprea Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.15.

Shares of APRE opened at $4.19 on Friday. Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.17 and a 12-month high of $31.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of -0.02.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aprea Therapeutics

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

