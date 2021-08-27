Morgan Stanley Acquires 68,317 Shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 323,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 68,317 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.45% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $5,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ALEX. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 119,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 45,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexander & Baldwin stock opened at $20.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 78.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.04 and a twelve month high of $20.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.27.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 2.43%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. This is a positive change from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.21%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ALEX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

