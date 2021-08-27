Morgan Stanley Boosts Position in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 615,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 65,412 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 2.29% of Applied Optoelectronics worth $5,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 6,248 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. 51.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock opened at $7.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.30. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.39 and a 52-week high of $13.95. The stock has a market cap of $192.43 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.76.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 20.14% and a negative return on equity of 9.77%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on AAOI. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Applied Optoelectronics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.05.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless.

