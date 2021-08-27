Morgan Stanley Boosts Position in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,948 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,569 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.43% of NETGEAR worth $5,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NTGR. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in NETGEAR by 74.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 41,399 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in NETGEAR during the first quarter worth $1,210,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the first quarter valued at $1,093,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 16.5% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,742 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 514.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 986,892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,561,000 after acquiring an additional 826,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTGR opened at $35.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.78. NETGEAR, Inc. has a one year low of $27.17 and a one year high of $46.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.17.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). NETGEAR had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $308.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on NTGR. Raymond James dropped their target price on NETGEAR from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on NETGEAR from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. BWS Financial reduced their price target on NETGEAR from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

In other NETGEAR news, SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total transaction of $26,725.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Martin Westhead sold 4,803 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total value of $157,394.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,274,982.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,706 shares of company stock worth $3,326,343. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

