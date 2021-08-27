Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Holdings in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) by 77.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 233,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,860 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.47% of Cara Therapeutics worth $5,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CARA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 64.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 615,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,360,000 after acquiring an additional 240,481 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 172.9% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 311,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,766,000 after buying an additional 197,508 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $3,696,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $2,357,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,686,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,042,000 after buying an additional 54,699 shares in the last quarter. 64.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CARA shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cara Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.20.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, Director Martin Vogelbaum sold 8,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $112,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,800 shares in the company, valued at $375,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cara Therapeutics stock opened at $13.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $684.23 million, a P/E ratio of 85.38 and a beta of 1.05. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.22 and a 52-week high of $29.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.32.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.06). Cara Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 4.12%. As a group, analysts predict that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

