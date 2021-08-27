Morgan Stanley Buys 1,280 Shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.41% of Safety Insurance Group worth $5,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

SAFT opened at $80.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.52. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.67 and a 1 year high of $87.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.35. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 19.01%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

