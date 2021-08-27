Morgan Stanley Buys 171,891 Shares of CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) by 171.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 272,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,891 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.72% of CrossAmerica Partners worth $5,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CAPL. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 0.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 141,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. American Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 12.5% in the first quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 3.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 155,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 79.1% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 8,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 16.2% in the first quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 59,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 8,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CrossAmerica Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of NYSE CAPL opened at $18.70 on Friday. CrossAmerica Partners LP has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $21.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.58, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $708.58 million, a PE ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 2.24.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). CrossAmerica Partners had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 21.38%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CrossAmerica Partners LP will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 300.00%.

In related news, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper purchased 50,000 shares of CrossAmerica Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.49 per share, for a total transaction of $874,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 52,800 shares of company stock worth $925,534 in the last quarter.

CrossAmerica Partners Profile

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels and owning and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment distributes branded motor fuels such as ExxonMobil, BP, Motiva, Chevron, Sunoco, Valero, Gulf, Citgo, and Marathon.

