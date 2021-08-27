Morgan Stanley Grows Stock Holdings in CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) by 171.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 171,891 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.72% of CrossAmerica Partners worth $5,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 8,138 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 155,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC grew its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 59,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 8,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 141,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.49 per share, for a total transaction of $874,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 52,800 shares of company stock valued at $925,534 in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:CAPL opened at $18.70 on Friday. CrossAmerica Partners LP has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $21.73. The stock has a market cap of $708.58 million, a PE ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.58.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). CrossAmerica Partners had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 1.17%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CrossAmerica Partners LP will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.23%. CrossAmerica Partners’s payout ratio is 300.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CrossAmerica Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

CrossAmerica Partners Company Profile

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels and owning and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment distributes branded motor fuels such as ExxonMobil, BP, Motiva, Chevron, Sunoco, Valero, Gulf, Citgo, and Marathon.

