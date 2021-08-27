Morgan Stanley Has $5.07 Million Holdings in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) by 41.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 50,892 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.20% of MGE Energy worth $5,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in MGE Energy by 71.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV raised its holdings in MGE Energy by 8.1% during the first quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 3,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in MGE Energy by 9.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in MGE Energy by 1.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in MGE Energy during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 45.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGE Energy stock opened at $79.78 on Friday. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.70 and a 12 month high of $82.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.57.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 18.48%. Sell-side analysts predict that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.3875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from MGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.92%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MGE Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

MGE Energy, Inc provides natural gas and electric services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment engages in generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

