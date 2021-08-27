Morgan Stanley Has $5.12 Million Position in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 427,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,228 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.61% of Perdoceo Education worth $5,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRDO. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 2,040.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perdoceo Education stock opened at $10.93 on Friday. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 52 week low of $10.55 and a 52 week high of $14.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.78. The company has a market cap of $766.00 million, a PE ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.22.

PRDO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

