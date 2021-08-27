Morgan Stanley Has $5.13 Million Holdings in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,905 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.45% of Meridian Bioscience worth $5,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 260.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

VIVO stock opened at $19.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.24. The firm has a market cap of $838.90 million, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.49. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.98 and a fifty-two week high of $30.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.31 and a quick ratio of 3.36.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.09). Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 24.58%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VIVO. Zacks Investment Research raised Meridian Bioscience from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Meridian Bioscience from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

