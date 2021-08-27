Morgan Stanley Has $5.15 Million Stock Position in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.41% of Safety Insurance Group worth $5,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Safety Insurance Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Safety Insurance Group during the first quarter worth $203,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Safety Insurance Group during the first quarter worth $213,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Safety Insurance Group during the first quarter worth $232,000. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new stake in Safety Insurance Group during the first quarter worth $233,000. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAFT opened at $80.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.67 and a 52-week high of $87.98.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.35. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 15.05%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%.

About Safety Insurance Group

Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

