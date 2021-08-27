Morgan Stanley Has $5.30 Million Stock Position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 53.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 77,107 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.16% of Sensient Technologies worth $5,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Sensient Technologies by 7,333.3% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Sensient Technologies by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Sensient Technologies by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,869 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SXT opened at $85.36 on Friday. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $54.47 and a 1 year high of $89.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.13.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $335.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.81 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.91%.

SXT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group; Color Group; and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

